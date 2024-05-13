Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen testifies today

Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen testifies todayget the free app
Michael Cohen, who was among Donald Trump's most trusted legal advisers before Trump was elected president in 2016, has been called to the stand to testify Monday against his former boss, regarding the 34 felony charges Trump faces.
Cohen's appearance represents the near-culmination of the prosecution's case in a criminal trial unlike any in U.S. history, with a former president sitting at the defense table. For the last three weeks, Trump has watched as 19 witnesses testified, many of them his employees.
Cohen is expected to testify that Trump knew of and authorized an alleged plan to represent a year's worth of checks from Trump to Cohen as payments for ongoing legal work. Prosecutors say they were actually reimbursements for $130,000 that Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to buy her silence about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump, which Trump denies.
The prosecution's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, described Trump and Cohen's desperation to keep stories like Daniels' under wraps — believing voters might reject Trump if they knew.
Defense attorneys are expected to fiercely attack Cohen's credibility. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the Daniels payment, as well as lying to Congress. Defense attorneys are expected to bring that up, as well as October testimony in a separate Trump civil case — in which Trump was found liable for fraud — when Cohen admitted to other instances of lying under oath.
They're also expected to attack his motivations, as they did when Daniels was on the stand. Trump's lawyers accused Daniels of profiting off the case, and they have indicated they'll level the same allegation against Cohen. In his books, podcasts, social media and television appearances, Cohen has been a critic of Trump and a cheerleader of the cases against him.
When Daniels took the stand, lawyers confronted her with tweets she'd written referring to Trump in crude ways. They're expected to also challenge Cohen, who has for years used foul language when referring to Trump.
On Friday, they indicated they keep close tabs on Cohen's social media, raising a TikTok video that Cohen posted on Wednesday and asking Justice Juan Merchan to bar Cohen from speaking about the case. Merchan instructed prosecutors to tell Cohen not to talk about the case in the days leading up to his testimony.
Trump is barred from speaking about Cohen during the trial, under a gag order that the judge has ruled he's violated 10 times.
Cohen lays out career background and how he met Trump
Questioning began with Cohen, 57, describing his upbringing and earlier career. He said he's been married for 30 years and has two adult children.
"I really didn't want to be a lawyer. My grandma wanted me to be a lawyer," he said, laughing. "I wanted to go to Wall Street. My grandmother was like, that's not going to happen."
He said he began investing in taxi medallions in New York and invested in several new developments, including Trump properties. He said he was introduced to Trump by his son, Donald Trump Jr., after resolving a situation with the board at Trump World Tower.
Hoffinger asked him to identify Trump by saying an article of clothing he's wearing. Cohen tried to crane his neck around the judge's bench, but couldn't see him. He stood up to look at him.
"He's wearing a blue and white tie," Cohen said.
Early on in their relationship, he said he was asked to review a set of documents related to Trump Entertainment Resorts when he was working at another firm.
"I reviewed it, it was quite lengthy. There were some issues going on there with regards to a Chapter 11 reorganization plan. We ended up resolving it and the bill was approximately $100,000," he remembered.
He said he then met with Trump, who offered him a job.
"I asked about the bill. He asked if I was happy at my sleepy old firm. I was. He said, 'Would you want to come work with me?'" Cohen testified. "I was honored. I was taken by surprise."
The bill wasn't paid, Cohen said.
"He asked if I wanted to get fired on the first day, if I asked about the bill," he said.
Once Trump made the offer, Cohen said he never went back to his old firm, even to retrieve his belongings. At the Trump Organization, his title was executive vice president and special counsel to Donald J. Trump. He said he was making more than half a million dollars in this position.
Cohen called to the stand as first witness of the day
The first witness as this trial enters its fifth week is Michael Cohen. Formerly Trump's right hand man, he's now the witness who could tie Trump to felonies and potentially play a crucial role in making the case against Trump.
He entered the courtroom wearing a navy blue suit and pink tie. Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger is leading the questioning for the district attorney's office.
A full house in court for a key witness
The front two rows on the defense side of the gallery are reserved for Trump's entourage. Sometimes they're close to empty, with a few seats taken by Secret Service and aides such as Boris Epshteyn.
Those rows are full today as the case's key witness — and a Trump nemesis — is called to the stand.
Trump walked into the room frowning, followed by his son Eric, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, among others.
On the other side of the aisle, those two rows are also nearly full. They include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He has not attended much of this trial, perhaps parts of five days — mostly making it a point to be in the room when his own staff was called to the stand.
Prosecution's exhibit shows a series of 6-year-old tweets from Trump
One of the exhibits that were introduced last week and is expected to be a part of the trial today shows a series of tweets from Trump from six years ago.
The tweets from May 3, 2018, came one day after Trump's newly hired attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment. Here's what the tweets said:
"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll (sic) in this transaction.
What the Trump trial is all about
On Friday, for the first time, jurors saw in simple graphic form what this case really boils down to: 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. Each count correlates with a check, invoice or voucher depicting a 2017 monthly payment to Cohen as being for ongoing legal services.
Prosecutors say each document covered up its true purpose, a monthly reimbursement installment for Cohen's "hush money" payment to Daniels — designed to prevent voters from ever finding out.
See the graphic shown to jurors here:
Trump has entered a not guilty plea and denies having had sex with Daniels.