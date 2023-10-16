Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel says "currently no ceasefire" agreed for foreigners to flee Gaza

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel says "currently no ceasefire" agreed for foreigners to flee Gazaget the free app
Jerusalem — Israel's government denied reports Monday that it had agreed to a ceasefire in at least the southern half of the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian aid in and people with international passports to escape into Egypt, as the Israeli military continued hammering the Hamas-controlled enclave with missiles.
"There is currently no ceasefire," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, dismissing reports that a deal had been brokered to enable foreign nationals massing near Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt — along with thousands of Palestinian civilians — to flee.
More than a week after Hamas launched its bloody terror rampage in southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people and capturing almost 200 hostages, Israel was still preparing Monday for a widely expected ground offensive in Gaza. Already, Gaza health officials say at least 2,750 people have been killed by Israel's bombardment and almost 10,000 more injured, with hundreds of children among the dead and wounded.
Netanyahu's government has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group, and President Biden told CBS News' 60 Minutes that Israel can and must "go after Hamas," but he warned that a full occupation of Gaza would be "a big mistake," and the U.S. has called repeatedly on Israel to do everything possible to minimize civilian casualties.
Israel has rained missiles down on the densely-populated Gaza Strip constantly since Hamas' Oct. 7 siege and completely sealed its borders, creating what aid agencies warn is a dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.
Thirty U.S. citizens are among those killed in the latest flare up of violence in the heart of the Middle East, and as many as 600 U.S. nationals are thought to be trapped in Gaza. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Sunday that 13 Americans who were in Israel remain unaccounted for.
Hamas has refused to negotiate over the release of any hostages with Israeli bombs still falling.
Click here to read our previous Live Blog with updates from over the weekend.
Biden cancels trip to Colorado to stay in D.C. for national security meetings
A White House official said President Biden's scheduled trip to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday had been postponed and would be rescheduled so Mr. Biden could remain in Washington to participate in national security meetings.
No additional information was shared by the White House regarding the delay.
Mr. Biden had been set to visit the Colorado district represented by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to tour CS Wind, the largest maker of wind turbine towers in the world, and tout his economic agenda. The visit was part of Mr. Biden's multi-week, nationwide tour highlighting his administration's investment in various sectors.
Palestinians waiting at still-closed Rafah crossing giving up and heading back into Gaza
Palestinian civilians, some of whom have waited for days around the Rafah border crossing in hope of escaping into Egypt to flee Israel's airstrikes and looming ground offensive, have given up and started heading back north into the Palestinian territory, CBS News' Marwan al-Ghoul reported Monday.
Israel started issuing urgent calls last week for roughly half of Gaza's 2.3 million people to evacuate the northern half of the narrow coastal enclave into the south, warning that anyone who failed to heed the warning would face possible death.
The United Nations and many regional governments have condemned the concept of such a mass-exodus through an active warzone as an impossibility and called on Israel to adhere to international law requiring military forces to avoid civilian casualties.
Israel has continued bombing areas near Rafah in the Gaza Strip as it prepares for its ground invasion, and Hamas rockets are launched daily at Israel.
Young Israel soldiers say they're ready to fight Hamas in Gaza, and they "want to finish it."
Israel's military is poised and ready for what it's warned will be an air, sea and ground invasion of the densely-populated Gaza Strip. The objective, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear, is to destroy the Hamas group that has ruled the Palestinian territory since 2007.
Israel soldiers among the thousands who've massed with heavy weapons all along the Jewish state's fortified border with Gaza told CBS News on Monday that they were not only prepared, but eager to begin the dangerous job of battling Hamas inside the Palestinian enclave.
"We are ready, and we want to finish it," said one soldier, "because they cut our friends' heads, and they killed too many people here in Israel."
Not one of the troops who spoke to CBS News was over the age of 20.
A Hamas propaganda video shows how the militants intend to greet the Israeli army — using a huge tunnel network the group's constructed over decades to smuggle in weapons, but also to launch attacks.
Already, this has been the deadliest war for Israel since 1973, when it was attacked by its neighbors Egypt and Syria, and a land invasion of Gaza will inevitably take a heavy death toll on both sides.
German leader expected to visit Israel amid efforts to "ensure that these innocent" hostages freed
Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly planning to visit Israel this week to emphasize Germany's solidarity with the Jewish state in the wake of Hamas' terror attack.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was in the Middle East, meanwhile, and has met with her Egyptian counterpart and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Egypt.
On a German talk show Sunday night, Baerbock appealed to Hamas again to release all of the hostages the group is holding. Eight German nationals are currently believed to be among the nearly 200 hostages held in Gaza.
The German government is doing "everything to ensure that these innocent people are released."
Germany, like the U.S. and other nations, has been evacuating citizens from Israel. Lufthansa flew 800 Germans out of the country on Saturday and Sunday. Germany's military has also flown around 160 people from Israel back to Germany.
U.N. aid chief condemns Hamas kidnapping, calls on Israel to respect "humanitarian rules of war"
United Nations humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths was to travel to the Middle East, the U.N. said Monday, to assist in negotiations aimed at getting desperately needed relief materials into the blockaded Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued ahead of his Tuesday arrival, Griffiths condemned Hamas' "unacceptable, illegal act" of seizing hostages in Israel and said they "have to be let out straight away."
But he added that Israel's "response to that egregious act" must adhere to the "humanitarian rules of war," and he said Israel "cannot ask people to move out of harm's way without assisting them to do it, to go to places of their choice where they want to be safe and with the humanitarian aid that they need to make that journey safely."
"Right now," Griffiths said, "the movement that has happened has not had those provisions and it must have it; hospitals are running out of fuel, are running out of supplies up in the north. People can't move without help."
Griffiths also said his office was "in deep discussions" with Israeli, Egyptian and others officials, "hugely helped by" U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's diplomacy blitz around the region, and that he was "hoping to hear some good news this morning about getting aid through Rafah."
Blinken has been negotiating to get the Rafah crossing from southern Gaza into Egypt opened for at least several hours to enable foreign nationals, including Americans, to flee the Palestinian territory and aid to get in. The State Department has urged U.S. citizens trapped in Gaza to move to the Rafah crossing if they can do so safely, in hope that an opening will be agreed between Israel and Egypt, which, like Hamas, has accused Israel of bombing the area.
Israel and the U.S. accuse Hamas of preventing people from reaching the border crossing and preventing it being opened safely.
Blinken returns to Israel to meet Netanyahu with Gaza invasion expected
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken returned to Israel Monday to hold meetings with Prime Ministery Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials after a week of rampant shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East.
Blinken has met a number of leaders in Israel's neighboring nations amid concern that the widely-expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, and its ongoing bombardment of of the Palestinian territory in response to the Hamas group's terror attack on Israel, could see the war spill over Israel's borders or draw other regional powers into the fight.
The Biden administration has warned Hamas' backers in Iran, and Iran's other closely-allied group Hezbollah, based in Lebanon just across Israel's northern border, not to enter the war.
The White House has also been negotiating urgently to secure an escape route for as many as 600 U.S. nationals among the roughly 2 million people trapped in Gaza, and to locate and ensure the safety of 13 Americans who went missing amid Hamas' brutal attack. Israel says Hamas and allied militant groups are holding 199 hostages in Gaza.
China says Israel's retaliation in Gaza "beyond the scope of self-defense"
China's special Middle East envoy will travel to the region this week in the hope of pushing through a ceasefire, Chinese state television said Monday.
Envoy Zhai Jun called the prospect of a widening Israel-Hamas conflict "deeply worrying," as Israel prepared for a widely expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian militant faction, which has been designated a terror group by the U.S. for decades, has controlled Gaza since 2007.
Over the weekend, China's foreign minister accused Israel of going "beyond the scope of self-defense" with its retaliatory airstrikes and blockade of Gaza.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart that China supports the "just cause of the Palestinian people in safeguarding their national rights."
Israel says 199 hostages held by Hamas, other militants
Israel's military on Monday raised the number of hostages it said were being held in the Gaza Strip to 199, but didn't say whether that included foreigners. The U.S. State Department has said 13 Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, and American families have told CBS News they believe their loved ones are being held by the Palestinian militants.
"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists Monday. Previously the IDF had said 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas.
Israel, Hamas deny reports of temporary cease-fire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Hamas both denied reports Monday of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to enable humanitarian aid to come in and foreigners to leave at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.
"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.
Reuters cited Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq as saying there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing or temporary ceasefire.
Israel orders evacuation of area near Lebanon border
The Israeli military has ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate.
The order Monday comes amid increasing cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.
The military order affects communities within 1.2 miles of the border.
Hezbollah has said the increased strikes were a warning and did not mean Hezbollah has decided to enter the war.
The Israeli army said Monday it was evacuating residents living along its northern frontier with Lebanon amid rising tensions there 10 days into its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
According to Agence France-Presse, the army said in a statement that evacuees would be put up in "state-funded guesthouses."
Biden agrees Hamas should be eliminated, says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be "big mistake"
In an interview with "60 Minutes," President Biden said he agrees that Hamas needs to be eliminated.
"Yes, I do," Mr. Biden told "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley. "But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."
Given last weekend's terrorist attacks, the president acknowledged a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is not possible at the moment.
"Not now. Not now. Not now, but— but I think Israel understands that a significant portion of Palestinian people do not share the views of Hamas and Hezbollah," he said.
Asked if he would support an Israeli occupation of Gaza, Mr. Biden said, "I think it'd be a big mistake. Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people."
Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens
More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week, ahead of expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The enclave's food and water supplies are dwindling, and its hospitals are warning that they are on the verge of collapse.
Israeli officials have given no timetable for a ground incursion that aid groups warn could hasten a humanitarian crisis in the coastal Gaza enclave.
About 500,000 people, nearly one quarter of Gaza's population, were taking refuge in United Nations schools and other facilities across the territory, where water supplies were dwindling, said Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency. "Gaza is running dry," she said. The agency says an estimated 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza in a single week.
With the situation in Gaza growing increasingly desperate, the U.S. named David Satterfield, the former U.S. ambassador to Turkey experienced in Mideast diplomacy, to be special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Satterfield will focus on getting humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.
Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within two days, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the U.N. Gaza's sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 25-mile long territory following the Hamas attack.
The World Health Organization expressed concern to The Associated Press about limited water and sanitation in the territory, particularly at hospitals where patients' lives can be lost due to infection and disease outbreaks. The WHO said four hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer functioning as a result of damage and 21 hospitals are under an Israeli evacuation order.