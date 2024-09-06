This new GoPro Hero camera is under $200, and you can pre-order it now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GoPro

The all-new GoPro Hero camera is now available for preorder from Best Buy and it's priced at just $200. It begins shipping on September 10. If you thought the new GoPro Hero 13 Black was small and durable, the GoPro Hero is a scaled-down version that has an even smaller and lighter form factor. In fact, it's downright adorable.

You can shoot up to 4K (30fps) video and 12MP still images with ease. It's an entry-level action camera that can also serve as a point-and-shoot still-image camera and versatile video camera. And thanks to this camera's design, it fits in the palm of a hand or in a pocket for easy transport. It's also waterproof down to 16 feet and it features a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

GoPro Hero is an action camera for anyone

GoPro

Dimensions: 2.23 x 1.88 x 1.16 inches | Weight: 3.03 ounces | Displays: 1.76" touchscreen (rear) | Waterproof rating: 16 feet | Max. video resolution: 4K (30fps) | Video aspect ratio: 16:9 | Photo resolution: 12MP | Microphones: 2 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C | Battery: 2355 mAh Enduro (built-in) | Memory card support: microSD v30 | Mount: Retractable GoPro finger mount on the bottom

There are more than 35 GoPro mounts and accessories available for this camera, but it works nicely on its own, or with a handheld grip or tabletop tripod, like the GoPro Shorty, The Handler or GoPro 3-Way 2.0. A microSD memory card is also required and sold separately.

One great feature is that after you're done shooting, while the camera is plugged in to recharge, it automatically uploads your newly shot content to the cloud and creates a highlight video for you. Of course, you can also edit your photos and videos yourself, using the newly enhanced GoPro Quik mobile app.

The GoPro Hero features a 1.76-inch, full-color, LCD touchscreen on the back and it can operate in temperatures between 14 degrees to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Is the GoPro Hero worth it?

GoPro

You bet! The Hero does lack some of the photo and video shooting modes offered by the more advanced GoPro Hero 13 Black (which is also now available for preorder). The battery Hero is built in and not swappable, like it is with the GoPro Hero 13 Black. However, for half the price of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, you get more than enough functionality to capture impressive photos or immersive video.

Priced at just $200, the GoPro Hero is the perfect starter action camera, but it's also ideal for everyday users who want a light and portable camera they can take to places where their smartphone can't typically go.

For the money, this is one of the most versatile action and point-and-shoot cameras you can get. So, if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on this tiny camera, preorder it right now and expect delivery when it's officially released September 10.