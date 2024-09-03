Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on review: So smart it's almost spooky

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 Google Pixel smartphone lineup includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Each model has a slightly different form factor, screen size and price point. All are loaded with cutting-edge features, including AI-driven functions, a bright and responsive OLED display, and a battery life up to 24 hours.

The folks at Google provided with me a Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone for testing. Right out of the box, these phones offer the power to handle all sorts of tasks beyond just calling and texting. And thanks to Google Gemini AI, the phones are smarter than ever.

Who should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL?

For a non-tech savvy noob, the basic Google Pixel 9 (with a starting price of $799) is a great option. For average users, either the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL are excellent. But if you're a power user who wants the capabilities of a smartphone and tablet rolled into one device that folds up to fit in a pocket, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the phone for you.

The advantage to choosing a Google phone that runs Android is that you get a phone from the company that created both Android and Google Gemini. So you get exclusive access to features not offered by other Android devices.

Google Assistant has been replaced by Google Gemini. This digital assistant is not only far more advanced, but it gives users several new ways to interact with the phone to accomplish tasks that have never before been possible.

That said, for average users, I suggest investing a bit extra and getting one of the Pixel 9 Pro phones. The added functionally is well worth the investment. The Pro XL offers a bigger OLED display, with a slightly larger form factor than the Pro model.

If you're upgrading from an older Android phone, you're in a for a real treat. As you'd expect, all of the popular retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy and AT&T -- currently offer generous trade-in and financing deals on each of these phones.

Which Google Pixel 9 Pro phone is best?

Both offer very similar performance. The main difference is the size of the phone and its touchscreen (6.3 inches versus 6.9 inches).

Google Pixel 9 Pro: At a glance

Display size: 6.3 inches | Display type: Super Actua OLED touchscreen | Display resolution: 1,280 x 2,856 pixels | Processor: Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security coprocessor | Available colors: Porcelain, rose quartz, hazel obsidian | Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 7 ounces | Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Port: USB Type-C 3.2 | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Compared to last year's model, the Pixel 9 Pro offers a faster and more powerful processor, longer battery life, a brighter display, and more advanced AI. You also get a powerful camera system with advanced picture taking and video shooting capabilities.

Google has done a remarkable job making the phone's operation more intuitive. Data seamlessly flows between apps, allowing the phone to streamline all sorts of tasks that can help you with scheduling, managing emails, navigation, working with to-do lists, summarizing documents and recordings, web surfing, and finding information quickly -- and that's just the beginning.

The Pixel 9 Pro is also more durable (IP68 rated). You can choose between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage at the time of purchase. I recommend at least 256GB of storage -- more if you plan to record a lot of video or audio.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at a glance

Display size: 6.8 inches | Display type: Super Actua touchscreen | Display resolution: 1,344 x 2,992 pixels | Processor: Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security co-processor | Available colors: Porcelain, rose quartz, hazel, obsidian | Dimensions: 6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 7.8 ounces | Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Port: USB Type-C 3.2 | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

All of the features bundled into the Pixel 9 Pro can also be found in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The biggest differentiator is the larger, 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED touchscreen display, which offers a higher resolution (1,344 by 2,992 pixels). This enhanced resolution is most noticeable when viewing photos, video content, highly detailed graphics, and when gaming. Both phones have a maximum display brightness of 3,000 nits and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro XL is a bit longer (6.4 inches versus 6 inches). It's just 0.2 inches wider, but the thickness is exactly the same as the Pro. This model weighs 0.8 ounces more. The Pro XL also offers up to a 24 hour battery life, but relies on a higher capacity battery to achieve this.

The camera system, speaker system, microphone array, built in sensors, and other core hardware is identical between the Pro and Pro XL, so which model you choose mainly comes down to personal preference based on size.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: 5 smartest AI features

Google Gemini provides some mind-blowing new ways to interact with your phone. While there are many, here are five of the AI-driven features I found to be the most powerful and useful:

Gemini can almost instantly summarize documents, emails, audio recordings (of conversations, classes or meetings), or web pages.

When taking pictures or shooting video, the phone recommends the best way to frame your shots and auto-adjusts settings. But it's the AI-driven photo and video editing tools that really blow away the competition.

Instead of writing your own text, provide prompts to Gemini and it will instantly compose emails, documents, or even a haiku about any topic whatsoever. Below, I asked the phone to compose a haiku about itself.



Anytime you want to learn more about anything onscreen, tap the bottom area of the screen to activate Gemini. Use your finger to circle the object you want to learn more about. For example, if you see a shirt being worn by a celebrity in a photo that you love, circle it, and Google will tell you all about that shirt, how much it costs, and where to purchase it. This works when you want to learn about any item, object, animal, location, piece of artwork, landmark, plant, or just about anything else.



Whether you're talking on the phone, texting, or interacting with someone in person, if you and the other person speak different languages, Gemini can provide real-time translations. This also works if you hold the rear-facing camera up to a sign or anything that displays text in another language, such as a restaurant menu.

Google has promised seven years of OS and security updates. So, as Google releases new Gemini features (which happens every few weeks), you'll continue to have access to all of them for years to come.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Photos and video



Built into the back of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera that offers impressive zoom capabilities, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera that can also be used for macro (extreme close-up) photography. The front of the camera offers 42MP resolution and is used mainly for taking selfies and participating in video calls.

All of these cameras perform exceptionally well in low-light (or at night). You get up to 20x digital zoom and the ability to shoot ultra-sharp video at up to 8K resolution. Google's camera system also specializes in capturing accurate colors, especially skin tones.

Only the latest Android phones provide advanced photo and video editing tools. The Unblur tool will sharpen almost any content that's out of focus. It's the Magic Editor, however, that's really amazing and super simple to use.

In the image below (on the left), a horse is the main subject. In the background, there's a silver water bucket that's a bit distracting to look at. Simply by activating the Magic Editor, finger painting over the unwanted object on the screen, and then pressing Done, the object disappears. The Photos app uses AI to expertly fill in the background. This works with almost any object -- and with people, too.

The advanced Edit tools also allow you to instantly remove and replace an image's entire background, or with a few onscreen taps, boost color, contrast, clarity, how the image is framed, and so much more. It's easy to sharpen your main subject, but add a slight blur to the background. This quickly adds a greater sense of depth to an image.

The Google Photo app's AI will analyze each photo or video clip and make suggestions on how to enhance it, or can even handle much of the photo or video editing for you when you use the Suggestions feature.

Sample images taken using the Google Pixel 9 Pro

The following images were shot at Borderland State Park in Massachusetts. Most have been edited or enhanced using Google Photo's AI-driven tools.

After it was taken, the Dynamic enhancement tool was used to brighten the colors in this image. Jason R. Rich

This is an example of the camera's highest zoom level, used in conjunction with the phone's macro camera and Ultra HDR tool. The Zoom Enhance tool was then used to further sharpen the image. Jason R. Rich

In this image, the Portrait Blur and Depth editing tools were used to blur the background and put more visual emphasis on the dog. Jason R. Rich

The left image shows the original photo with a brown looking lawn. Using the Magic Eraser's Camouflage tool, the appearance of the grass was improved in mere seconds. The Enhance tool was then used to brighten the colors throughout the image. Jason R. Rich

On the left is an image taken with no zoom. Without moving the camera, but using the zoom, the image on the right was shot and then enhanced using Google Photos' Crop tool, Zoom Enhance tool, followed by the Dynamic tool, HDR Effect tool, and then the Portrait Blur Depth tool. The entire edit took less than two minutes to complete. Jason R. Rich

Google Pixel 9 Pro phones: Are they worth it?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (left), Google Pixel 9 Pro (right) Jason R. Rich

Google has done an excellent job streamlining the setup process. Especially if you already have a free Google account, key information that's stored on your other Android devices and Google's cloud services, including contacts, calendar events, photos, and other files, will automatically sync with the new phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Design : You get a thin, durable and lightweight handset that comfortably fits in a hand or pocket. The display is bright, so you can clearly view it in almost any lighting situation.

: You get a thin, durable and lightweight handset that comfortably fits in a hand or pocket. The display is bright, so you can clearly view it in almost any lighting situation. Performance : The Tensor G4 processor is fast and highly efficient. This allows the phone to be incredibly responsive. Plus, the Titan M2 security coprocessor works behind-the-scenes to protect your online activities and privacy.

: The Tensor G4 processor is fast and highly efficient. This allows the phone to be incredibly responsive. Plus, the Titan M2 security coprocessor works behind-the-scenes to protect your online activities and privacy. Value: While it's not the least expensive of the Google Pixel 9 smartphones, the Pro model offers really good value for the money.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Design : Without compromising the sleekness of the phone, the Pro XL model offers a larger and higher definition display, yet provides the same battery life and other functionality found in the Pro model.

: Without compromising the sleekness of the phone, the Pro XL model offers a larger and higher definition display, yet provides the same battery life and other functionality found in the Pro model. Performance : Thanks to the Tensor G4 processor, you get the same advanced and fast performance when using the Pro XL as you'd experience using the Pro model, especially when it comes to creating content and gaming.

: Thanks to the Tensor G4 processor, you get the same advanced and fast performance when using the Pro XL as you'd experience using the Pro model, especially when it comes to creating content and gaming. Value: For anyone who wants the power and enhanced capabilities of an Android phone that runs Gemini, as well as an extra bit of on-screen real estate, the XL Pro provides excellent value, especially for moderate to power phone users.

