The best smart scales offer more than just numbers on a screen

Whether you're in the middle of your fitness journey or just starting out, a scale is one of the most important tools you can use to stay on track. They can help offer a comprehensive look at your health, including your muscle mass, body weight, and fat percentage.

Smart scales are usually very simple to use and set up. Many connect to an app, and all you need to do is step on to get a slew of measurements. Many will also connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your phone and other smart devices so you can track progress with your Fitbit or smartwatch, whatever you happen to be using. You can swap between users, customize the data you're presented, and use it to help you make decisions.

Below, find some of our top picks for the best smart scales.

The best smart scales in 2024

Best smart scale: Eufy P2 Pro

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro can handle just about anything you need when it comes to your weight, body composition and more. It tracks 16 metrics for multiple users, including pets and babies. It also gives you data on your resting heart rate, protein percentage and body age. The accompanying EufyLife app makes it even more useful by letting you log food intake without having to use a third-party app; set goals, generate reports and analyze trends over your custom time periods.

It's compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit as well, so there are several ways to create synergy throughout all the fitness-centric software you may be using. And at less than $100, the Eufy P2 Pro is a worthwhile investment if you want a feature-rich scale that won't set you back too much. It's also quite attractive and would look good in any bathroom.

Best app-based smart scale: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

If you want to learn as much about your body as possible without going and having a checkup, this smart scale is your best bet. It's full of data about your muscle mass, BMI, estimated basal metabolic rate and much more. Plus, all of that information syncs with your smartwatch and health-tracking apps so you can keep track of and share it. It's all in one place, and provides good info that you can use to help inform future plans and doctor visits.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is how easy it is to use. While it can be used as a standalone device to check your weight, it also lets up to six users create individual profiles with detailed statistics. Plus, its minimalist design is nice and clean, with a bright and readable display that only appears when in use. And if you're worried about its glass construction, it's non-slip, so you won't go careening into your shower stall.

Best budget smart scale: Wyze X

You don't absolutely need to spend above your budget for a smart scale -- not when the cheaper ones are as good as this option. The Wyze X is an affordable smart scale that comes with a very comprehensive set of features. It can measure 13 different metrics, including body fat, muscle mass and body water. Like many other pricier scales, it also has options for pregnancy, babies and pets.

While its app isn't as sleek or put-together as some of the more expensive smart scales, it's still a good compromise if you need something fast, easy, and under $50. It's sleek, compact, and reliable -- and if you're trying to track your weight loss or gain (or how your body is doing overall), this is a solid choice that won't have you hung up on things you don't need.

Best premium smart scale: Withings Body Scan

On the other hand, if you do want to shell out some cash, this Withings smart scale has a comprehensive set of features. In addition to basic info like basal metabolic rate and body fat, it can offer more details like vascular age and pulse wave velocity. You can use it to set up eight user profiles, each with access to more advanced metrics like segmental body composition analysis, which covers six separate areas, including muscle mass and water mass.

The accompanying Withings Health Mate app is useful for acquiring and retaining information as well, with great guides that explain your measurements. It will also track changes in your stats so you know whether you're on track or not. It's all very in-depth and user-friendly. Plus, the scale itself looks great and feels very luxe. You'll be paying a pretty penny, but it's your health, so investing may not be a bad idea.

Best fitness-tracking smart scale: Withings Body Cardio Scan Smart Scale

Are you a beast at the gym? Want to know more about your workouts? The Withings Body Cardio is a fitness-tracking scale that excels at keeping an eye on your exercises, muscle mass, body fat and other key metrics.

What sets this scale apart is its ability to check your overall cardiovascular health by measuring standing heart rate and pulse wave velocity. A lower heart rate generally indicates better fitness, while pulse wave velocity can give you an idea of your arteries' flexibility. If they're too stiff, it can affect how your blood pumps around your body.

You can use the included Withings Health Mate app to learn more about all the tidbits the scale tracks. And although the Body Cardio is a bit heavy, its two-layer design without feet means you can put it just about anywhere in your home, so no more stepping on the cold bathroom tile dreading your next weigh-in. Do it somewhere warm and comfortable and see what your hard work has wrought.