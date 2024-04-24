The best Apple iPhone 15 alternatives are souped-up smartphones that can handle anything

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Apple's latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 family, have been out for some time now. It's still one of the best options out there if you want to buy a new mobile device, but it's not the only game in town. If you're not an iPhone fan, there are plenty of fantastic Android phones that can compete with or even surpass the iPhone's features and performance, often at a lower price point.

Brands like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus bring top-notch experiences that the current iPhone simply can't match – so much so that you might be wondering if you should abandon the iPhone ship for an Android phone instead. These smartphones take excellent photos, maintain great call quality, and play all your favorite games just as smoothly. Some even fold into smaller form factors, something Apple doesn't even offer.

With so many options, it can be tough to choose the right iPhone 15 alternative. That's why we've done all the heavy lifting to bring you for some of the best picks that can compete with or even beat Apple's current offering. Take a look at these devices before making your next phone purchase. You're bound to find something that puts a smile on your face, and less of a dent in your wallet.

Best Apple iPhone 15 alternatives

Best overall iPhone 15 alternative: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Android phone that acts as the closest equivalent to the iPhone 15, though it's more in line with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, given what's under the hood.

Powered by the fastest mobile processor currently available, it's not only sufficiently zippy and powerful, but it can handle multiple tasks, so you can get on with your day.

It takes great photos, too, thanks to its 200MP camera, capturing sharp images even in challenging lighting with its advanced Night Mode feature. It can shoot great video too, with built-in video stabilization that ensures your clips are free from the dreaded not-on-purpose shaky cam.

The built-in S Pen is also a great addition to the package that you can use as a stylus for the phone. Plus, it lets you take handwritten notes and convert them to text, make sketches, and control your camera shutter remotely.

The adaptive display adjusts to lighting conditions for optimal viewing. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a base storage of 256GB, it's both powerful and spacious. In short, the S23 Ultra sets a new standard for Android phones.

The phone will run for quite a while, too, on its 5,000mAh battery, which means you don't have to spend all day charging it. Paired with a spacious starting storage of 256GB, the S23 Ultra is both a powerhouse and a reliable daily companion. It's also our pick for a must-have Android smartphone.

Best flip-style iPhone 15 alternative: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung

Apple doesn't make a phone that flips, at least, not yet. Stay ahead of the curve with the most popular flip-style smartphone on the market right now. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes equipped with a new window that keeps it on the cutting edge of what's cool. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one-handed when the phone is snapped shut.

The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.

It may be easy to confuse this model with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, given their somewhat similar names, but keep in mind that this model is one that folds into a clamshell form instead of opening like a book.

The outside window that's available to use when the phone is closed is one of the best gimmicks about this smartphone, and useful for several reasons, as it gives you a way to check messages, use apps, and interact with others without having to open and close your phone too much.

Beyond the bells and whistles that make this smartphone unique, it's an interesting piece of tech with plenty of power behind it that feels like true innovation, even if it isn't a completely different upgrade from its predecessor. And it can certainly hang in there with what the iPhone 15 has to offer.

Best folding iPhone 15 alternative: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung

If you're ready for something large and in charge, try the inimitable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for better-than-ever performance.

It comes packing a stunning 7.6inch AMOLED QXGA+ display that refreshes at a120 Hz rate with 374 ppi. While there is a vertical fold line visible down the middle, it's barely noticeable and folds out to make a gorgeous way to view TV shows, movies, and plenty of TikToks if that's your thing. Combined with a formidable 12 GB RAM, this device promises swift multitasking with enough screen real estate to handle anything.

For photography hobbyists, this is a great model for doing just that with a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 30x space zoom.

It can also help you power through your day with a 4400 mAh battery. Plus, you won't have to fear the occasional dip with its IPX8 waterproof rating.

For those looking for a good reason to opt for this phone beyond its stunning foldable screen, consider the S Pen. The thinner S Pen stylus, upgraded from the previous model, can be used for jotting notes, sketching, or simply navigating the phone. It feels silky smooth to use, with no noticeable lag or trouble processing input.

Best Google iPhone 15 alternative: Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google

Not into Android phones from Samsung? Consider one made by Google. As the creator of Android, Google makes phones that are great at using the platform's biggest strengths.

Take the latest flagship model, the Pixel 8 Pro. It matches some of the more premium features of high-end Androids but at a more affordable price point. Being part of Google's Pixel ecosystem, it also integrates smoothly with the company's other mobile devices like tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and smart-home tech.

One standout is the debut of Google's new AI, Gemini Nano, baked into many of this phone's apps and features. You also get cutting-edge Android abilities like advanced call screening, enhanced assistance, and powerful translation.

For photography and video editing, the Pixel 8 Pro's upgraded cameras shine, too. Google promises seven years of security, operating system, and feature updates as well.

For those wanting to maximize Android as a communications, productivity, and entertainment tool, the Pixel 8 Pro is a versatile and budget-friendly choice, especially for power users.

Best budget iPhone 15 alternative: OnePlus 12R: $530

OnePlus

Don't want to spend a premium on a new phone? The OnePlus 12R offers tons of great features at a more affordable price point than many of its other Android brethren.

With guaranteed Android OS updates for three years and security updates for four, the 12R is built to last. It comes in gray or blue with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, upgradable to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This base model is everything you need and more to make a great iPhone alternative.

Of course, it comes with all the latest standards like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC in terms of connectivity. For media, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos make for great streaming and audio. The 12R also boasts one of the brightest displays and highest battery capacities available, lasting up to 2 days on a charge.

If you want future-proof tech at a more affordable price point than the iPhone 15, the 12R hits a sweet spot – and it'll help you stand out among all your friends, who'll forever be asking why your camera array is circular.



