The best Apple MacBook deals ahead of Memorial Day mean big savings on portable powerhouses

Apple

If you're looking to get a new MacBook, Memorial Day sales are a great time to find discounts. Stores often run promotions on Apple laptops leading up to the holiday weekend. You can typically find price cuts on recent models like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro as retailers try to clear out inventory ahead of new releases later in the year. But you don't have to wait until May 27 to snag some seriously great deals.

Right now, you can scoop up serious savings on a variety of different MacBook models so you can beat the shopping rush that typically comes alongside Memorial Day Weekend. And you can't go wrong, no matter which one you choose. This lineup of powerful laptop computers make for fantastic portable workstations and even desktop replacements.

Whether you need a new computer for home-office work, a student, or just keeping up to date with friends and family, there's a MacBook that can fit your every need. In fact, when you choose a configuration with the M3 Max, it can handle the most advanced computing tasks -- from video editing to advanced gaming. Shop our picks for some of the best early deals ahead of Memorial Day on MacBook configurations available right now.

2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $989 ($110 off)

Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Air shares almost all the same specs and features as the 15-inch model, just in a more compact size. It's powered by Apple's latest M3 chip which provides a performance boost for demanding tasks like video editing or gaming. It's definitely no slouch, even if it's the lightest MacBook you can currently get.

Despite its small footprint, the MacBook Air still weighs only 2.5 pounds for ultimate portability. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display outputs a bright 500 nits and supports connecting two external monitors. It'll last a long time per use, too. Apple estimates the battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge..

Right now, you can get this MacBook model for its lowest price yet at $989, which is $110 off its normal price.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,199 ($200 off)

Apple

This configuration of the MacBook Pro is equipped with an M3 Pro processor, 18GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for internal storage. It's among the most current MacBook Pro laptops available. At the moment, Amazon has taken 8% off its usual price of $2,399, so you can buy this computer for $2,199.

However, if you want to upgrade the laptop's processor to an M3 Max and equip it with 36GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage, Amazon has this configuration on sale for 6% off, which brings the price down to $2,999.

2023 15" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $1,174 ($85 off)

Walmart

Over at Walmart, you'll discover that this current (2023) 15-inch MacBook Air -- equipped with an M2 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage -- on sale for $1,174, which is $85 off its usual price. This deal is currently valid for the silver, space gray, or starlight colorways that are in stock.

While the MacBook Air isn't as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro models, for the average user, it offers plenty of computing power. It also runs the same version of the MacOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current MacBook models.

This MacBook Air weighs in at just 3.33 pounds and has a battery life up to 18 hours between charges.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,799 ($200 off)

Amazon

Apple shook things up toward the end 2023 with a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup, rolling out not one but three processors: the Apple M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. This particular model is one of the newest additions, so it's one to watch if you need a bit more power than what the previous M2 processor can offer.

This MacBook Pro features a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that shines bright at up to 600 nits, making everything you do onscreen pop with clarity and vivid color. It boasts a powerful M3 Pro processor, accompanied by a generous 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for all your storage needs.

The 2023 versions of the MacBook Pro boast an impressive battery life that can go the distance with up to 18 hours on a single charge. When it comes to performance, the M3 Pro processor is a powerhouse, sporting a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, so it's ready to tackle anything from everyday tasks to creative workflows.

Right now, you can get this setup for just $1,799. That's $200 off the usual price.

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,250 ($240 off)

Amazon

If you need more screen space, Apple has got you covered with a larger MacBook Pro variant that boasts a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. This bigger version is powered by the M3 Pro processor and comes equipped with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

When you're ready to make the purchase, you also have the flexibility to customize your MacBook Pro further. Options available at checkout include upgrading the unified memory to 36GB or 48GB, expanding the SSD capacity up to 1TB, or opting for the even more powerful M3 Max processor for peak performance.

Right now, Amazon has this MacBook configuration on sale for just $2,250, which is $249 off its usual price of $2,499. To get this price, you must clip the instant on-page coupon for $109 off your purchase.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor: $1,449 ($150 off)

Amazon

This is also the latest version of Apple's MacBook Pro laptop, but it runs using the basic M3 8-core CPU/10-core GPU processor. It also comes equipped with 8GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. You get all of the benefits of a 14.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and up to a 22-hour battery life.

For a limited time, save $150 on this laptop at Amazon. The price is currently $1,449. Of course, it runs the very latest version of the MacOS operating system and comes with a really diverse collection of preinstalled apps.

Which MacBook model is right for you?

Here are a few important factors to keep in mind while shopping for MacBooks:

Purpose: Are you a creative pro needing the muscle of a MacBook Pro for heavy graphics work, or are you more about surfing the web and crafting documents, where a MacBook Air would be just right? Once you know what your needs are, you can choose an affordable MacBook without overspending on technology and features you don't actually need.

Under the hood: Apple's M1 and M2 chips are known for speed and efficiency, a step up from older Intel chips. More RAM equals smoother multitasking, so give that some thought. At the moment, we recommend a MacBook with at least an M2 processor, although you'll be much better served by one of the latest M3 processors (with the M3 Max being the most powerful that Apple has to offer).

Storage needs: SSDs in MacBooks are lightning fast, but expanding storage via Apple comes with a hefty price tag. Figure out how much storage you need, but remember that you can always lean on the cloud for the overflow. All of the Apple MacBooks work seamlessly with the Apple iCloud service.

Screen time: The Pro models outshine with their displays, and size does matter. Do you need a compact 13-inch for on-the-go work, or does a 16-inch workspace sound like a dream? Weigh that screen size against how mobile you want to be.

Portability: If you're always on the move, the MacBook Air can be your lightweight companion. But if you're after something with a bit more oomph and don't mind the extra heft, the MacBook Pro, particularly one of the 16-inch models, should be your go-to choice.

Battery check: Apple's latest chips bring some serious power, but how you use your MacBook can move the needle on battery life. Think about what you need to get through your day and buy accordingly. Some of the latest MacBooks offer up to an unprecedented 22 hour battery life.