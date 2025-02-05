Wintry mix expected overnight in Maryland with more wintry weather Saturday An active weather pattern is shaping up across the area for the next week, with several storm systems bringing opportunities for wintry weather. The first of these storms will arrive tonight. A winter storm warning remains in effect for far western Maryland, including Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state, except for far southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. This advisory will remain in place from late tonight through early Thursday morning.