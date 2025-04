Where's Marty: Visiting Camp Small ahead of their woodchip giveaway Any tree that falls down in Baltimore City is taken to “Camp Small,” just off of Cold Spring Lane, and the JFX. But anyone in the state can come by, without an appointment, to get mulch. Yes! They grind up some of those trees, or to get dried and cut wood, perfect for the do-it-yourselfer, or to pass along to a skilled woodworker. Just search “Camp Small” and hit up that website for more details!