Where's Marty: Unveiling a new first responder stretcher invented by an EMT Marty Bass was at Padonia Swim Club to show you the “Doc’s Tactical Rescue Stretcher.” Invented by an EMT, it replaces the cumbersome body boards we are all familiar with as part of swimming pool safety equipment. By floating “The Doc” under someone in the pool in distress, it is very easy for lifeguards to lift them out of the water and onto a stretcher. The device then pulls apart under the patient and off said stretcher for quick and easy EMT transport to get care. This is a game changer, and you are seeing it first.