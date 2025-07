Where's Marty: Saft Batteries in Maryland discusses their connection to F1 racing Marty Bass revisited Saft Batteries in Maryland, a French company that has a very high-tech manufacturing facility in Cockeysville. From aerospace to military, to F1, they produce some of the most sophisticated batteries in the world. And you did read correctly “F1.” Teams in the world’s biggest racing series (and the subject of Brad Pitt’s blockbuster Summer movie) rely on Saft Batteries.