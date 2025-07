Where's Marty: Preview of Baltimore's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest Marty Bass is at Cross Street Market to meet the lady who came up with the idea for Baltimore's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Izzy Shapiro does public relations for the Atlas Restaurant Group. Their restaurant, Watershed, is an anchor of the Cross Street Market. The two groups teamed up to launch and run what has now become a staple of Charm City pop culture.