Where's Marty: Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies renovates giant ship simulator When WJZ at 9 celebrated its third anniversary, K2 and Marty Bass revisited our top five coolest places we have taken you to, with the exception of one. And that was MITAGS the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies. Frankly, it is the Johns Hopkins of seamanship study. It is recognized as the leader in its field worldwide. At that time MITAGS was rebuilding its multi-million-dollar simulator control room. Today it reopened and we were invited to not only come back but to let you see this upgrade to the best maritime simulator on Earth.