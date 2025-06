Where's Marty: Kicking off Ice Cream Truck Week with Miss Twist in Maryland Marty Bass kicked off Ice Cream Truck Week with Miss Twist in Essex, Maryland. The owner and her behind-the-scenes husband gave up their jobs to work for themselves. For over 30 years, "Miss Twist" has delighted thousands of kids and families first in Locust Point, then in Essex, and finally in Havre De Grace. Now with three trucks and brick-and-mortar locations, it's safe to say the idea turned out well.