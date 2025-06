Where's Marty: Ice Cream Truck Week with Taharka Brothers in Baltimore The final day of Ice Cream Truck Week finished up big. Marty Bass paid a visit to Taharka Brothers in Baltimore. In just a couple of years, Taharka Brothers will have been on the scene for 20 years. They have grown from a farmer’s market push cart to retailers coast to coast. Hard work pays off. And we had an interesting discussion about ice cream, sno-balls, and the frozen treat culture in Charm City.