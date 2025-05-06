Where's Marty: Honoring National Nurses Week at MedStar Harbor Hospital Marty Bass is spotlighting Nurses Appreciation Week by visiting MedStar Harbor Hospital, one of Baltimore's legacy hospitals. It's located on the water just south of the Baltimore Peninsula. Under the umbrella of "nursing staff," there are 600 or so folks on the job. They deal with everything from reception to...well, you name it. Nurses are the heroes of the everyday, and especially this week. WJZ, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and the Iron Rooster are proud to partner on this!