Where's Marty: Getting excited for the start of Maryland crab season Social media star Luke McFadden and Jimmy's Seafood joined Marty Bass to celebrate and discuss the start of the 2025 crab season on the Chesapeake. Luke is a first-generation crabber. He works hard as all watermen do. But Luke, for grins, started posting videos on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Fast forward the tape to today and Luke has over 4 MILLION followers on his social media platforms combined. He and Jimmy's Seafood work together a lot. Matter of fact Jimmy's and Luke are in business together selling his family's crabcake mixing, and his crab chips. So today we had a fine discussion of Maryland seafood, the cost of crabs, and how the 2025 crab season may play out.