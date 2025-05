Where's Marty: Costas Inn talks Maryland crabs on Memorial Day During the summer in Maryland, it's not will you have some crabs, it's when will you dine on some crabs. Memorial Day weekend is a kickoff point for the social exercise called cracking some crabs. The legendary Costas Inn in Dundalk, Maryland discusses crab season. By the way, over the holiday weekend, Costas will stream over 9000 crabs!