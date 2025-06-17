Where's Marty: Checking out the work of Baltimore-based artist Tony Shore “Inviting Light” is a Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge winner. Eight cities in America were chosen to receive $1,000,000 to pay for commissioned and installed artwork designed to enhance urban areas. Baltimore was one of the grant recipients for the “Inviting Light” project. So far, three out of five parts of our winning concept have been activated, and today we were along North Charles Street (just South of North Avenue) to view Tony Shore’s wall, an interactive painting called “Aurora.” It is the entire front of the old Gatsby’s nightclub. Look for it as you drive North on Charles, on the right, just past the Charles Theater.