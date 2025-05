Where's Marty: Celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week at Mercy Medical Center In our final segment for Nurse Appreciation Week, Marty Bass was at Mercy Medical Center, which is 150 years old this year! The visit fell on the actual birthday of Florence Nightingale, considered to be the founder of modern nursing. It has been an incredible five mornings of TV for K2 and Marty. WJZ, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, and the Iron Rooster were proud to partner up on these segments!