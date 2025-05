Where's Marty: Celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week at Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore Marty Bass was at the University of Maryland Medical Center. In the Baltimore area, we are so fortunate to have a robust medical community, and UMMC is one of the "OGs." About 4,000 folks (yes, you read that right) make up the nursing department. WJZ, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and the Iron Rooster made sure our guests this morning kicked off Mother's Day weekend the right way.