Where's Marty: Celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week at Baltimore's Sinai Hospital Marty Bass was at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore. Sinai has 1,600 folks in its Nursing department. Walking in, you'll see a banner that states, “Strength beyond skill. Brave beyond Expectations." The staff lives up to that each day at this long-time facility. WJZ, Jimmy's Famous, and the Iron Rooster are privileged to be a part of our “Nurses Appreciation Week” outreach!