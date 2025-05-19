Where's Marty: Celebrating National Roadie Day in Maryland National Roadie Day is on May 19. Roadies are the men and women who put the stage together for live music acts. In Baltimore County, you’ll find a roadie named Terry Sapp. The biggest act he traveled the world with was “Twisted Sister.” Terry still serves as a roadie for other acts, but these days he uses his vacation time. When “Twisted Sister” stopped touring, Terry got a full-time position with Baltimore County. And it is very possible that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest health crisis of this century, he was, as we like to say, “on your corner.”