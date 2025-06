Where's Marty: Celebrating Ice Cream Truck Week at the I Scream Truck in Maryland Marty Bass visited the I Scream Truck in Sykesville, Maryland, for Ice Cream Truck Week. The business was started by two couples as a side gig. The location, which Marty calls the Ice Cream Park, has not only a truck but tables, corn hole, games and more. A family setting, if you will. I Scream is another truck that goes out into the community for booked appearances and food truck events!