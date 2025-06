Where's Marty: Celebrating Ice Cream Truck Week at Quinn's Ice in Maryland Day three of Ice Cream Truck Week featured Quinn's Ice. The unique part of this story is that Quinn's is lactose-free. That is a big deal these days. Judging from the menu items they made for us, you would never miss the whole milk part of the frozen treat! Owned by two brothers, Quinn's Ice can be found at food truck events and can be booked for events. You can find them on Instagram for details.