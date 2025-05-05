Watch CBS News

Where's Marty: Catching up with Maryland horse racing legend Bill Boniface

Marty Bass was in Harford County, near the Susquehanna River in Darlington, the home of Bonita Farm. It is a nationally recognized thoroughbred farm. Owned by the Boniface family, Bonita is a “one-stop” facility. From birth to retirement, and stud, a racehorse can live its life right here. The legendary Bill Boniface joined us to kick off our Preakness coverage. He knows a thing or two about the Preakness Stakes, having won it in 1983 with Deputed Testamony on a track as sloppy as the one we saw in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby this past weekend!
