Where's Marty: Baltimore's More Than a Shop receives MTV community award Marty Bass reunites with Troy Staton. During a robbery at his barber shop on West Baltimore Street Troy was shot and almost died (it was shock trauma that saved his life). When Troy saw the outpouring of concern and help from his neighborhood he had an idea. Simply put why not use barber shops and beauty parlors, natural community centers, as neighborhood resource facilities. Called “More than a shop” his idea has spread well beyond West Baltimore. When WJZ learned about an MTV awards program that would fund a coast-to-coast day of community programs focusing on youth mental health we reached out to Troy Staton, a perfect fit. He applied and was given $10,000 to organize Baltimore’s part of MTV’s Youth Mental Health Day In America on May 15. We are proud to have played a part in what will be an exciting, and important day that will be just the beginning of this important youth outreach. *WJZ and MTV are both a part of Paramount.