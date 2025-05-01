Where's Marty: Atwater's preserves the history of the Pimlico cake With May here and the Kentucky Derby this weekend, the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes is on the horizon. For years, the now long-gone restaurant, “The Pimlico Hotel,” had a signature dessert called the “Pimlico Cake.” During Preakness, it was served by many city-wide. These days, Atwater’s has revived the original recipe and has it on their menu. At 819 calories a slice, it makes a statement. We watched a few being made at Atwater's, “Big Kitchen."