Where's Marty: Artists Hanna Moran and Lindy Swan talk about their Baltimore murals This morning, we met two of the most sought-after muralists in the Baltimore area. Standing in front of a very large mural on the side of Belvedere Square, at the corner of Belvedere and York Roads, we met Hanna Moran and Lindy Swan. They are “Red Swan” muralists. You have seen their amazing work all around, and it was a treat to get the backstory on the wall art that is slowing traffic in that area. It is impossible not to slow down and take a look!