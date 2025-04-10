Where's Marty: 114th My Lady's Manor Steeplechase Races being held in Maryland Marty Bass is in Monkton, just over the Baltimore County line into Western Harford County. It is there, just off of Jarrettsville Pike, that the second of four steeplechase races in Maryland will be run in April. This one, “My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races” will be run. At 114 years old, this race is the biggest corporate event of this kind. (Just to set the bar PHC Bank is the title sponsor). 15,000 people will attend and watch horses, and jockeys, run and jump 16 fences. Besides being one of the state's most unique sports this race has a large charity angle to it!