The Wetzel's Pretzels truck visited WJZ to share some delicious eats ahead of National Pretzel Day.

Wetzel's Pretzels visits WJZ ahead of National Pretzel Day The Wetzel's Pretzels truck visited WJZ to share some delicious eats ahead of National Pretzel Day.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On