Severe storms possible in Maryland Wednesday Clouds will increase Tuesday night, with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain chances will creep into the area by Wednesday morning, but the best chance for showers will come between midmorning and the late afternoon and evening hours as a storm system and an associated cold front approach. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest throughout the afternoon, with some gusts over 30 mph possible.