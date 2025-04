Russia frees U.S. dual national Ksenia Karelina in prisoner swap arranged by CIA, FSB Russia released Ksenia Karelina, a dual U.S.-Russian national who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason in August last year, in a new prison swap on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed her release in a social media post early Thursday, but offered no information about the terms of her release.