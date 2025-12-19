Ravens vs. Patriots SNF Preview | Purple Playbook On this week’s episode of Purple Playbook, WHZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the massive Sunday Night Football showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. With the Ravens’ playoff hopes on the line and their final home game of the regular season, the pressure couldn’t be higher. The Patriots enter red-hot, having won 10 of their last 11 games, while the Ravens have their backs against the wall as they fight to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Can Baltimore rise to the moment under the primetime lights? Tune in for expert analysis, key matchups, and what this game means for the rest of the season. #RavensFlock #Ravens #NFL #RavensNation #Patriots