Ravens at Texans Preview + Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Pat McAfee Interview | Purple Playbook The Baltimore Ravens are desperate to snap a six-game losing streak as they head to Houston for a must-win game against the Texans. On this week's Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the latest Ravens news, preview the matchup, and discuss the biggest stories in the NFL. The Texans defense is led by Will Anderson Jr., who enters the week with an NFL-leading 11.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Houston's offense has found its rhythm over the past couple of weeks. Can the Ravens find a way to turn their season around against a surging Texans team? #Ravens #Texans #BaltimoreRavens #NFL #RavensFlock #AaronRodgers More