New coordinators, OTAs & Lamar Jackson | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down everything happening with the Baltimore Ravens this week. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle expects everyone to show up for voluntary OTAs, but will Lamar Jackson be there? Torrey Smith shares his honest thoughts on Lamar’s mindset, leadership, and how stars typically approach voluntary workouts. #RavensFlock #NFL #NFLNews #LamarJackson