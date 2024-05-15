Maryland primary election results: Alsobrooks to face Hogan for U.S. Senate seat, Baltimore Mayor Sc Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has won the Maryland Democratic Senate primary, CBS News projects. Alsobrooks will face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who was projected to win the GOP primary for the open seat in a race that could tip the balance of power in the Senate. In Baltimore, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott won his seat back in a rematch against former mayor Sheila Dixon.