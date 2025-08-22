Lamar Jackson injury scare: should Ravens fans be worried? | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and 2X Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the latest Ravens headlines. Lamar Jackson injury scare - should fans be worried about Lamar leaving practice early this week? Roster cuts - who is on the bubble and what tough decisions are coming? Joe Flacco returns - the Browns named Joe Flacco their starter. With Cleveland visiting Baltimore in Week 2, how will Baltimore welcome Flacco back to The Bank? #RavensFlock #LamarJackson #BaltimoreRavens #NFL #JoeFlacco