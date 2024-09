Honoring the legacy of Wendi Winters Saturday with a memorial blood drive Wendi Winters was a Navy mom, American Red Cross blood drive volunteer and journalist who tragically lost her life, alongside four others, in the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018. Her heroic actions in the 2018 shooting saved the lives of several colleagues; and since her passing 2,500 units of blood have been donated in her honor.