Getting the scoop on the 'round tripper' road trip from Harford County to Cooperstown Jack Graham, general manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds, and Visit Harford Executive Director Matthew Scales join WJZ at 9 to talk about the "round tripper," a baseball-themed road trip that encourages fans to travel to three of the most baseball centric places in the U.S., including Cooperstown, New York, and Harford County.