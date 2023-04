WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

Mark Brown, 44, faces numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a woman after a sexual encounter.

Former Annapolis principal facing numerous charges for alleged armed robbery, assault Mark Brown, 44, faces numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a woman after a sexual encounter.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On