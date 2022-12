Family of 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run hold candlelight vigil The family members of a woman who was killed in a hit in run two weeks ago, hosted a candlelight vigil Friday evening. The vigil was held in front of the police headquarters at the intersection where she was struck. Just after 10 p.m. on November 26, police responded to the southbound lane of I-83 and East Fayette Street, where 61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was struck.