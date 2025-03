Chilly in Maryland Monday with severe storms possible Wednesday Expect sunshine and chilly weather today. Rain, wind, and possible severe storms arrive Wednesday. High pressure in control of our weather means a quiet and chilly Monday. Early morning clouds will continue to thin out and we'll see more in the way of sunshine as the day plays out. Look for high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Winds won't be nearly as strong as Sunday out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.