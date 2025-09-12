Bills loss breakdown and Joe Flacco’s return to Baltimore | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and 2x Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith break down the Ravens Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. What went wrong in the opener? How will the Ravens respond with Joe Flacco returning to Baltimore as the Browns’ starter in Week 2? Torrey Smith gives his official Week 2 prediction! Watch now, join the conversation in the comments, and make sure to subscribe so you never miss a new episode of Purple Playbook! #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens #NFL #JoeFlacco #LamarJackson #Bills #Browns