Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE
Protests started Friday at a Baltimore County high school after a teacher allegedly posted to social media, targeting Hispanic students by way of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Students held a protest inside the halls of Overlea High School after the post targeted almost 50 Hispanic students who were excused from school for a day earlier in the week to demonstrate their beliefs in justice for immigrants.