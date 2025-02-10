Watch CBS News

Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE

Protests started Friday at a Baltimore County high school after a teacher allegedly posted to social media, targeting Hispanic students by way of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Students held a protest inside the halls of Overlea High School after the post targeted almost 50 Hispanic students who were excused from school for a day earlier in the week to demonstrate their beliefs in justice for immigrants.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.