Zyn nicotine pouches gain popularity among youth through social media. Experts explain rising concerns.

BALTIMORE - Zyn, a nicotine pouch, is raising new concerns due to a recent spike in popularity among young people on social media.

Yolanda Richardson, the President and CEO of the campaign Tobacco-free Kids," says that over the past year or so, Zyn has gained popularity among teens and even younger children, much like e-cigarettes did.

"Zyn is a nicotine pouch that is placed between the gum and the lips and it basically emits nicotine," Richardson said.

The product comes in a variety of flavors and is often undetectable because it is smokeless.

"We're really concerned there's one more product on the market that helps create future markets of nicotine addicted people," Richardson said. "That's the sort of short to medium term consequence. But the very immediate consequence for young people is that nicotine is bad for them."

The company that owns Zyn says that the product is really meant for those ages 21 and up.

When you go to their website, it asks for your age.

However, those concerned about the product say it's really the posts on social media that are the problem.

"There's even a thing called Zyn influencers," Richardson said. "You know, they get on and they talk about all the wonderful parties they go to because they're Zyn users."

In a statement to WJZ, the company that owns Zyn says it does not use social media influencers to market the product and refuses requests for such partnerships.

Their statement also reiterated the company's goal of serving users 21 and older saying, "Swedish match is committed to developing products such as Zyn that are scientifically substantiated as a better alternative to continued smoking."

Zyn has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but it can still be sold in the meantime.

Data in 2023, from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, shows only about 1.5% of youth use nicotine pouches and that number hasn't changed in recent years.

However, the agency also says they have been receiving reports about potential increased use among young people recently because the products are a popular topic on social media.

"It's called Zyn, just like e-cigarettes, they're doing it in flavors like the kids like," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently said.

Schumer sounded the alarm about Zyn, calling for more regulation of the product.

"I am asking the FTC and the FDA to step in and take action on marketing and health concerns related to Zyn because it has the same danger that e-cigs had when they went after them," Schumer said.

In May, the FDA issued more than 100 warning letters and 40 fines to retailers for selling Zyn to underage user.

In a news release, the agency wrote it will continue to hold businesses accountable for these types of violations.

But, Richardson says more needs to be done and encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of nicotine.

"Just help them understand that it may seem cool or interesting or different, or is the one thing everyone is doing, but it has long-term health consequences for them," Richardson said.