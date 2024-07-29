Bloodied Baltimore Orioles' James McCann remains in game after struck in face by pitch

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles had an early scare when catcher James McCann was struck in the face with a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of Monday's doubleheader at Camden Yards.

McCann remained in the game despite bleeding from his nose after he was hit by a 94.6 mph fastball from Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez with the bases loaded in the first inning.

After he was checked out by trainers, McCann changed his bloodied jersey and stayed at first base.

He was credited with an RBI in the Orioles' four-run first inning.

McCann started the game and batted ninth while catcher Adley Rutschman sat out the first game of the doubleheader.