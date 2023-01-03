YouthWorks 2023 applications now open

BALTIMORE — The YouthWorks worksite and youth participant applications opened Tuesday, morning, the Mayor's office of Employment Development announced.

The YouthWorks program provides summer employment opportunities to Baltimore youth, including private, nonprofit, and city and state government employers throughout Baltimore City.

"In 2022, YouthWorks placed 5,819 Baltimore City youth in summer jobs across over 400 worksites. These 400 worksites were in industries including Technology, Design, Finance and more.", the Mayor's office said.

Larger businesses and organizations interested in recruiting teens to work can interview, select, and hire employees from a pool of adolescents aged 16 to 21, at their own expense.

You can apply or learn more about YouthWorks by visiting the YouthWorks website, or contacting the YouthWorks at 410-545-1820.

For questions, you can email YouthWorks at summerjobs@baltimorecity.gov