Would-be burglars used explosive device to blow open Crofton ATM, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Suspected burglars used an explosive in an attempt to pilfer an ATM overnight, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said. 

The unsuccessful burglary happened around midnight last night, officials said. Fire officials released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, a black Jaguar XJ. 

A picture of the ATM by the fire department shows the casing of ATM was destroyed, but the cash vault within remained intact. 

The department's Fire & Explosives unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to 410-222-TIPS or email tips@aacounty.org. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:55 PM

