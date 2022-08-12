Would-be burglars used explosive device to blow open Crofton ATM, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Suspected burglars used an explosive in an attempt to pilfer an ATM overnight, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.

The unsuccessful burglary happened around midnight last night, officials said. Fire officials released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, a black Jaguar XJ.

A picture of the ATM by the fire department shows the casing of ATM was destroyed, but the cash vault within remained intact.

AACOFD Fire & Explosives Invest. Unit is SEEKING INFO in an attempted ATM burglary around midnight last night in Crofton. Suspects used an explosive device to compromise a drive-thru ATM. Suspect vehicle is pictured, black Jaguar XJ. Call 410222TIPS or Email tips@aacounty.org pic.twitter.com/80eW2d8O5u — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 12, 2022

The department's Fire & Explosives unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to 410-222-TIPS or email tips@aacounty.org.