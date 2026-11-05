Woodlawn neighbors call for change after shootings, school incidents raise safety concerns

Neighbors in Woodlawn are calling for change after two shootings in the community this week and a series of incidents at a local high school.

The incidents have sparked conversations among residents, community leaders and families about how to prevent further violence.

One neighbor told WJZ that a shooting this week happened just behind their home, prompting discussions about whether it was time to move.

Two shootings reported in Woodlawn this week

On Thursday, a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road.

Earlier in the week, police said a 14-year-old was shot Monday in the 1600 block of Langford Road. Neighbors told WJZ they believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of Edmondson Heights Elementary School.

Community activist Sharron Johnson said the incidents are highlighting the need for solutions.

"Just having these types of events occur, it's definitely shedding light on what needs to be done in the community," Johnson said.

Woodlawn High School incidents raise additional concerns

The shootings come after recent incidents at Woodlawn High School involving fights between students. One of those fights ended with a gun being found on a student, according to police.

At the time, Safiyyah Qeliqi, a senior at Woodlawn High, questioned whether the school's current safety measures are enough.

"First of all, if we have a clear bag, obviously people still brought the gun, so how is that helping with anything?" Qeliqi said.

She suggested the school consider additional security measures, including metal detectors.

Community leaders look for ways to prevent violence

This week, community organizations and families gathered to discuss ways to address violence in schools and throughout the Woodlawn community.

One focus was finding ways to connect with young people while also getting parents involved.

"How can we reach the kids? How can we reach the youth and see what they need, but at the same time, how can we get the parents involved? Because it starts at home," Johnson said.

Community organizations say some of these incidents could be cries for help. They hope to bring more mental health resources into the community and address underlying issues they believe may contribute to violence.